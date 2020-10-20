Vernon-Monashee Green candidate Keli Westgate chats with Castanet News

Castanet is featuring one-on-one videos introducing the four provincial election candidates in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

The videos are "get to know your candidate" pieces and alongside those, we're also featuring their responses to a questionnaire sent out to them all with questions on eight key issues.

Today's feature is on BC Green Party candidate Keli Westgate.

Westgate ran in the previous provincial election in 2017, and is known as the "Compost Lady" in the area for her work with Spa Hills Compost.

