56 years with search and rescue, and Pete Wise has no plans on retiring

Photo: Jan Enns

Anyone who has had to deal with bothersome wildfire or been rescued from the backwoods in the North Okanagan likely knows the name Pete Wise.

Wise has served as a search and rescue volunteer longer than anyone in B.C.

Last fall, he was awarded with a 55-year pin for his service – and the province had to have the pin specially made, as no one has ever volunteered with search and rescue for that length of time.

"It's pretty cool," says the affable and humble Wise.

"It's actually 56 years," Wise said Monday, after photos were posted by his sister over the weekend that have since "made the rounds" on Facebook.

Shared on the Hell Yeah Vernon Facebook page, the post has received dozens of comments and hundreds of likes.

"Congratulations Pete Wise on ... serving your community and saving lives! When there’s people in trouble you are there. And when there’s a pet or wild animal in jeopardy, your name is the first name mentioned," page admin Sheila Sperling wrote on the post.

Wise started in search and rescue in 1964 – before there were actual search and rescue organizations in B.C. That was with civil defence in Maple Ridge, where he was a Rover, or senior Boy Scout.

Wise came to Vernon in the early 1970s, and has become a local expert and go-to resource for anything involving the outdoors.

He trapped nuisance bears for the province for several years, and since 1978 has operated his own wildlife-control business, trapping rattlesnakes, raccoons and other critters that get into people's backyards.

And, at "72, pushing 73," he has no plans of retiring yet.

"I'd like to make it to 60 years," he said.

Wise spent six weeks in hospital last winter with hydrochephalus, a dangerous imbalance of fluid on the brain. But that didn't slow him down.

Though he's technically still on medical leave, he has been out on several SAR tasks, including ones in co-operation with the RCMP.