Notes promoting white supremacists now spread for three weeks around Vernon

Notes promoting racist and white supremacist websites continue to be spread around the Vernon area.

More notes were reported Monday morning in and around the Bella Vista, Tronson Road, Kin Beach areas, and others were spread on Middleton Mountain over the weekend.

It has now been three weeks since the note spreading began, starting on Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30.

Members of the Middleton Mountain neighbourhood Facebook group believe a green half-ton pickup is associated to the incidents.

Police began investigating the phenomenon shortly after it began, and it has been roundly decried by local politicians, school leaders, and First Nations.

Several schools were targeted with the notes when the incidents began.

Racist incidents also spread this past week to include vandalism of election signs belonging to NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu.

The flyers contain web addresses for conspiracy theory websites, Holocaust denial sites, and sites associated to known white supremacists.

"Whoever has been throwing out those racist pieces of paper has hit our area," Coldstream resident Janice Mace said over the weekend. "I picked up a bunch, but there were so many and I had to get to work. Hoping someone got them on camera."

Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

