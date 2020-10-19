Firefighters respond to large burn pile near Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road

Photo: John Lawless

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The fire burning off Aberdeen Road in Coldstream appears to be a large burn pile, not a grass fire.

Firefighters are monitoring the fire, but have not moved in to extinguish it.

It's not yet known if the burn is a legal fire or not.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to a large grass fire just off Highway 6 in Coldstream.

The burn, which appears to be in a farm field, is near the highway and Aberdeen Road.

The fire is sending up a large amount of smoke on the north side of the highway.

More details to come...