164209
152299
Vernon  

Firefighters respond to large burn pile near Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road

Burn pile raises attention

- | Story: 313781

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The fire burning off Aberdeen Road in Coldstream appears to be a large burn pile, not a grass fire.

Firefighters are monitoring the fire, but have not moved in to extinguish it.

It's not yet known if the burn is a legal fire or not.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to a large grass fire just off Highway 6 in Coldstream.

The burn, which appears to be in a farm field, is near the highway and Aberdeen Road.

The fire is sending up a large amount of smoke on the north side of the highway.

More details to come...

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4151848
3303 Mabel Lake Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details
163907


Send us your News Tips!


163426


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gage
Gage Vernon SPCA >


164499


Dog vibing to owner singing

Must Watch
He loves it.
Crazy food combos
Galleries
Are you brave enough to try these whacky food combinations?
Crazy food combos (2)
Galleries
Stevie Nicks wrote Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams in 20 minutes in Sly Stone’s ‘magic room’
Music
Stevie Nicks wrote TikTok sensation hit Dreams in funk legend Sly...
Mom falls through ceiling shocking singing daughter
Must Watch
A woman has captured the moment her mother fell through her...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162801
162890