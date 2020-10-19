Downtown Vernon remains a homeless hotspot, city report finds

Photo: Contributed

A report from city staff found more than half of Vernon's homeless population stuck to the downtown area over the summer.

The report reflected the findings of the hired security service during its nightly patrols from May 1 to Sept. 30. Security personnel would drive around the downtown area from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in a marked security vehicle to observe, record and report any incidents.

Observations on both city property and private property found street-entrenched individuals temporary sheltering, gathered on sidewalks, in parking lots, lanes, alcoves, parks and downtown public washrooms. Reports of these incidents show many individuals were not breaking any bylaws or statutes, but were still noted by security.

"An analysis of the recorded observations by the security service between May 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, revealed that all observations involved street-entrenched individuals," reads the report. "Sixty-one per cent of the security service observations were made on city streets, lanes, downtown parks, bus exchange and public washrooms, while the other 39 per cent were made on private property where individuals were observed in private alcoves, doorways and private parking areas accessed off a lane."

Further analysis shows 56 per cent of security's observations occurred in the downtown Business Improvement Area west of Highway 97, while the remaining 44 per cent were east of the highway.

"The increase in observations in BIA west may be attributed to the fact that the majority of resources commonly accessed by street entrenched persons are located in this area," says the report, "including the temporary shelter located at the curling club which was operational through the duration of the security contract."

Security officers, when necessary, report incidents to RCMP, the fire department, BC Ambulance, and bylaw for follow up. Overnight security had a total of 796 reported files during the five-month period, with 16 of those needing further action from city agencies.

RCMP responded to 10 incidents regarding alcohol, open drug use, a temporary shelter in a prohibited park, and attempted break and enters. Paramedics responded to one overdose, and firefighters were called to one garbage bin fire.

Council approved funding of $34,000 to continue security patrols for May to October 2021.