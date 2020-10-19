164209
Vernon  

Vernon emergency shelter evacuated as fire breaks out Sunday evening

A fire broke out at Vernon's new emergency response shelter off 25th Avenue Sunday evening.

The centre was evacuated after flames were seen about 5:20 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 2500 block of 37th Street, where firefighters arrived to find smoke from the exterior of the building and several people standing outside.

Firefighters found a small fire in the office portion of the building were able to extinguish it quickly.

Everyone was evacuated from the facility, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Displaced individuals are now receiving assistance through the city’s Emergency Support Services program.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious,” said Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad. “Thanks to the quick action of the staff on site and the responding firefighters, damage to the building was contained to the interior and was minimized."

However, the facility will remain closed for a period, he says.

BC Housing and Turning Points Collaborative Society have requested assistance from the City of Vernon to provide a temporary location for up to 86 evacuees.

The Creekside Conference Centre was set up as an evacuation centre with supplies from TPC and the City’s ESS program.

TPC staff and security are on site.

