One-eyed dog missing near Grindrod, owners believe he was stolen

Photo: Kaitlynn Sherlock

A local woman is asking for the public's help in finding her dog who went missing from a property in Grindrod over the weekend.

Bud is a five-year-old purebred border collie who was born without his right eye. He has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and his owner believes Bud may have been stolen.

"Multiple neighbours saw a strange white SUV with red pinstripes slowly driving by the property on Meadowview Road in Grindrod," says Kaitlynn Sherlock. "There were two blonde women driving the vehicle and apparently they were cruising the whole neighbourhood around the time Bud went missing."

Bud is a mostly white dog with some black markings, including a black spot on his nose. He has one white ear and one black ear, and Sherlock describes him as a very friendly dog.

She is really trying to get Bud back, as he has another medical condition separate to his eye defect.

"About a year before I adopted him, he was attacked by some racoons and he has an injured back leg," says Sherlock. "If he gets too cold his back leg seizes up, so if someone does have him I really need him back to take care of him properly."

Sherlock has reported the incident to the police. If you have any information on Bud's whereabouts, you can contact the Enderby RCMP detachment at 250-838-6818.