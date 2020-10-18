One-eyed dog missing near Grindrod found safe, but with injuries

Photo: Kaitlynn Sherlock

UPDATED: 4:45 p.m.

Bud, the one-eyed border collie dog, has been found safe but with injuries.

Owner Kaitlynn Sherlock confirmed Bud was located Sunday afternoon not far from where he was last seen, and wants to thank the public for sharing the story.

The five-year-old is currently not able to walk due to injuries, but Sherlock says they're just relieved to have Bud back, and will take him to the vet as soon as possible.

"We're not really sure what's going on because we haven't taken him to the vet yet but he can't walk, so we have reason to believe that he was either possibly hit by a car or attacked by an animal ... something had to have scared him far out of the area because he's not a dog that goes missing and he does have a disability.

"Now that we have him it's going to be ok ... we can figure it out from there, the most important part is we have him safe and sound."

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

A local woman is asking for the public's help in finding her dog who went missing from a property in Grindrod over the weekend.

Bud is a five-year-old purebred border collie who was born without his right eye. He has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and his owner believes Bud may have been stolen.

"Multiple neighbours saw a strange white SUV with red pinstripes slowly driving by the property on Meadowview Road in Grindrod," says Kaitlynn Sherlock. "There were two blonde women driving the vehicle and apparently they were cruising the whole neighbourhood around the time Bud went missing."

Bud is a mostly white dog with some black markings, including a black spot on his nose. He has one white ear and one black ear, and Sherlock describes him as a very friendly dog.

She is really trying to get Bud back, as he has another medical condition separate to his eye defect.

"About a year before I adopted him, he was attacked by some racoons and he has an injured back leg," says Sherlock. "If he gets too cold his back leg seizes up, so if someone does have him I really need him back to take care of him properly."

Sherlock has reported the incident to the police. If you have any information on Bud's whereabouts, you can contact the Enderby RCMP detachment at 250-838-6818.