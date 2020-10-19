Vernon-Monashee Liberal candidate Eric Foster sits down with Castanet News

Castanet is featuring one-on-one videos introducing the four provincial election candidates in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

The videos are "get to know your candidate" pieces and alongside those, we're also featuring their responses to a questionnaire sent out to them all with questions on eight key issues.

Today's feature is on BC Liberal candidate Eric Foster.

Foster has represented the Vernon-Monashee riding since 2009, and served as a councillor and mayor of Lumby before running provincially.

