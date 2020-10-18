163233
Vernon  

BC Dragoons Decommission Monument

Monument decomissioned

Wayne Emde - | Story: 313680

It has stood on 25th Avenue in Vernon for 26 years, but the BC Dragoons have decommissioned their monument and will place the bronze plaques in storage until a new location can be found.

“We’ve been considering this moment for the past six years,” said Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Mead as he watched Sergeant Matt Peet and retired Sergeant Aiden Northcott chisel the bronze plaques from the concrete monument which has noticeably leaned over the years. 

“It’s also suffered some vandalism,” he said and the location is not the best choice. “It was time.”

The regiment, which has members in both Vernon and Kelowna, is looking at options and is co-operating with the City of Vernon to determine a new location. 

Also looking on as the plaques were removed were Honorary Colonel Richard Hamilton, Regimental Sergeant Major Chief Warrant Officer Dave Moon, former Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Andy McQuilken and former Regimental Sergeant Major Captain (retired) Kevin Cmolik. 

