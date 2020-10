Photo: Contributed

Gas prices have hit 99.9 cents per litre in Vernon at the Super Save Gas Station off of Okanagan Landing Road.

According to Gas Buddy, the only other gas stations in British Columbia that are charging the same 99.9 per litre prices are located in Dawson Creek and the town of Pouce Coupe.

Kelowna gas stations are currently charging 109.9 cents per litre and gas stations in Penticton are charging 112.9 cents per litre.