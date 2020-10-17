163888
Vernon  

Herb Rogers celebrated 100th birthday at Vernon's Elks Hall Saturday

Vet celebrates 100th year

Wayne Emde - | Story: 313668

He drove his own car to his 100th birthday party at the Elks Hall on Saturday to celebrate with, “all my rowdy friends,” and family members, including his son Dave and grandson Curtis.

Herb Rogers, a veteran of the Second World War where he served as a gunner in the 3rd Field Regiment, said he was ready to start another year.

MC and piper for the event, Norm Crerar, reminded those present that Rogers had been the honoured vet at the Okanagan Military Tattoo in 2019. He joked that Rogers had told him that as a member of the artillery, “He said he hit something.”

Captain Sandra Patterson prepared cupcakes for the occasion, noting that under the circumstances, a cake would not be appropriate. 

Unable to find birthday balloons with 100 on them, organizers were forced to use two, one indicating 60 years and the second marking 40. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4258165
#312 3735 Casorso Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$525,000
more details
163127


Send us your News Tips!


161500


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kit Kat
Kit Kat Vernon SPCA >


163183


Great Halloween costumes

Galleries
Need some inspiration for Halloween? Here you go.
Troublesome toddlers make a big mess with paint
Must Watch
Oh no…
Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence after miscarriage: ‘We are quiet but okay’
Showbiz
Chrissy Teigen has returned to Instagram following her...
Boston Terrier puppy scared of her own fart!
Must Watch
There’s a mix of confusion and bewilderment on the face of...
Laughing duck
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162188
163259