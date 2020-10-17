Herb Rogers celebrated 100th birthday at Vernon's Elks Hall Saturday

Photo: Wayne Emde Piper Norm Crerar (right) of the Kalamalka Highlanders, serenades Herb Rogers, his son Dave and grandson Curtis at his 100th birthday party on Saturday.

He drove his own car to his 100th birthday party at the Elks Hall on Saturday to celebrate with, “all my rowdy friends,” and family members, including his son Dave and grandson Curtis.

Herb Rogers, a veteran of the Second World War where he served as a gunner in the 3rd Field Regiment, said he was ready to start another year.

MC and piper for the event, Norm Crerar, reminded those present that Rogers had been the honoured vet at the Okanagan Military Tattoo in 2019. He joked that Rogers had told him that as a member of the artillery, “He said he hit something.”

Captain Sandra Patterson prepared cupcakes for the occasion, noting that under the circumstances, a cake would not be appropriate.

Unable to find birthday balloons with 100 on them, organizers were forced to use two, one indicating 60 years and the second marking 40.