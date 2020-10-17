Notes promoting white supremacy have been found again in Vernon and Coldstream

Photo: Evan Zaleschuk

More notes containing racism have been found near Vernon.

Over the past two weeks, North Okanagan residents have been spotting notes scattered outdoors, with website links to white supremacists and conspiracy theories about the Holocaust being a hoax.

Castanet reader Jeremy says he spotted numerous notes this morning along Sarsons Road in Coldstream. Another reader is reaching out to community members along Vernon's Mt. Bulman Drive on Middleton Mountain after discovering the notes there as well.

"Whoever has been throwing out those racist pieces of paper has hit our area," says Janice Mace. "I picked up a bunch but there were so many and I had to get to work. Hoping someone got them on camera."

It's unclear what Saturday's notes were promoting. Vernon RCMP continue to investigate the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).