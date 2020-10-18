Vernon Christian School students raise $10,000 for cancer research

Photo: Contributed

Who says kids can't make a difference?



Vernon Christian School students ran, jogged and walked in the school's annual Terry Fox Run, raising $10,000 for cancer research.

"Although this year (was) different, students were still able to participate in our annual Terry Fox Run. Cohorts ran together, our run was divided into different time slots to prevent overcrowding, and even donated apples were passed out to students with COVID precautions," says Savaya Hofsink, the school's advancement co-ordinator.

"It’s important that we can continue to show our students how they can be involved and support those in our community while still being safe," said Hofsink.