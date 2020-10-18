Events throughout the Okanagan for Small Business Week

The Greater Vernon Chamber and chambers from Enderby to Osoyoos are celebrating Small Business Week with events, webinars and support for small business.

Events take place across Canada from Oct. 19 to 23, organized by the Business Development Bank of Canada.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, creating employment, supporting our non-profits and sports teams, and adding diversity to our economy,” says Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber.

“The Okanagan We Got This coalition of chambers wants to celebrate the importance of small business, and that is the primary focus of our OK We Got This video and its message of staying positive, working together and showing local some love.”

The coalition consists of chambers of commerce in Enderby, Armstrong Spallumcheen, Greater Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton and the South Okanagan, as well as the Greater Westside Board of Trade.

SMALL BUSINESS WEEK ACTIVITIES IN THE OKANAGAN