Events throughout the Okanagan for Small Business Week

The Greater Vernon Chamber and chambers from Enderby to Osoyoos are celebrating Small Business Week with events, webinars and support for small business.
Events take place across Canada from Oct. 19 to 23, organized by the Business Development Bank of Canada.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, creating employment, supporting our non-profits and sports teams, and adding diversity to our economy,” says Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber.
“The Okanagan We Got This coalition of chambers wants to celebrate the importance of small business, and that is the primary focus of our OK We Got This video and its message of staying positive, working together and showing local some love.”
The coalition consists of chambers of commerce in Enderby, Armstrong Spallumcheen, Greater Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton and the South Okanagan, as well as the Greater Westside Board of Trade.
SMALL BUSINESS WEEK ACTIVITIES IN THE OKANAGAN
- In partnership with Community Futures – Valleywide Small Business Week showcases webinars aimed at helping Small Businesses in the Okanagan.
- Oct. 20 Small Business Financials sponsored by BDO
- Oct. 21 Marketing and Cyber Security sponsored by VantageOne Credit Union
- Oct. 22 HR and Workplace Culture
- On Oct. 21 at noon, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Michael Denham, president and CEO of the BDC in a special event, Forging The Way Forward: How Entrepreneurs Are Adapting to the Pandemic. Register at: https://bit.ly/34sGiUV
- On Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Penticton Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Week with a Chamber Cash Mob. The chamber will host the event in-person and online, visiting three stores, over 10 hours, in a hybrid-mob format. More information here.
- On Friday Oct. 23 from 6 to 8pm, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2020 Business Excellence Awards, Presented by Valley First. Headlining the virtual celebration are guest speakers Jillian Harris, founder and creative director of Jillian Harris Design, former Bachelorette and co-host of Love It Or List It Vancouver; and Ken Holland, Vernon native and general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. Vernon's Andrew Allen will also perform. Register at: https://bit.ly/3dvcZoS
- Throughout Small Business Week, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce will be checking in with members during a Business Walk. Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, have coffee and talk business with the president and vice-resident at Wild Oak Café on Pleasant Valley Blvd.