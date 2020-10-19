Vernon-Monashee candidates answer: How can we better address the addiction/homelessness problem?

Photo: Contributed

Castanet put the provincial election candidates in Vernon-Monashee on the hot seat with a series of questions on issues of importance.

The topics were selected from among the top concerns of British Columbians in a recent Angus Reid survey.

We'll run all eight questions and the candidates' answers leading up to election day on Oct. 24.

Today's question: How can we better address the addiction/homelessness problem?

Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives

The addiction/homeless problems are two different issues, even though each overlaps the another.

Some homeless are not addicted, and some addicts are not homeless. We must create a plan for Vernon and Lumby, work with the Ministry of Health, the city, RCMP, local community groups, and religious organizations to develop a collective experience and knowledge in tackling the street population as well as drug addiction.

Drug addiction is tricky. There is no one solution to ending a problem that has been around as long as man. It’s psychological and a derivative of many life experiences/trauma. I believe the government should work with non-profits, other NGOs and religious organizations to create multiple drug addiction strategies that appeal to addicts to help better address the varieties of addiction and their causes.

Some people on the street are not homeless. Some are homeless, not by choice, and others choose the life. That is why we might never eliminate the problem, but we can create a solution for those who want help. You can not force someone to change; you can incentivize them, though.

We need to bring the conversation to the street and find out the desires and needs of the street population; only then will we start to address the problem. I have walked downtown many times at night and talked with many people. There is no one-size-fits-all solution.

Eric Foster, BC Liberals

It is clear from the numbers that overdoses caused by addition are at a crisis point. There has been a 71 per cent increase in year-over-year overdose death numbers in B.C. I hear from families that are begging for more treatment options for their loved ones.

We aren’t talking about options just for street addicts, but also for youth and vulnerable citizens who struggle with mental health issues but who have developed high-functioning coping mechanisms. When vulnerable people reach their breaking point, there is literally nowhere to go. No beds or available space in the limited facilities. No access to wraparound care to support those who live on the street or struggle with addictions.

I ask, who should be made to wait when their health is at a crisis point? No one.

This is a matter of life or death, and a BC Liberal government is prepared to treat it as such by providing $58 million to hire 100 psychiatric social workers and registered nurses to staff joint teams with police to answer mental health calls.

Indeed, overdose prevention sites and Naloxone kits may save lives, but what we need is prevention, treatment and recovery options. We need to consider the whole person and their history in order to understand the root of their disease, their addiction. We need to jump further back in the cycle of addiction and offer better help earlier.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

It is very difficult to deal with addiction without the stability of a home, and the reverse is true as well.

The former government did advance some harm-reduction measures, but were late starters. They didn't create a comprehensive strategy. Treatment beds for youth were decreased when they were most needed.

John Horgan’s team created the first Ministry of Mental Health & Addictions in Canada. The NDP is increasing youth treatment beds to 247 from 104 and increasing beds for aboriginal peoples and other adults. A focus on decriminalization will help separate people with addictions from deadly substances and criminality and bring those people back into the treatment based system.

The BC NDP are committed to supported and transitional housing to assist people’s recovery from addiction. A move from supported housing to affordable housing can be seamless as community-based services are made more accessible. The homelessness numbers have stopped growing for the first time in many years.

I care immensely for those who experience addiction and homelessness. These people could be your family members and friends. We are all susceptible to events that take us to hopeless places. I strongly stand for investing in people by being more proactive rather than reactive. We do end up spending more money in reactive approach and still fail to bring permanent solutions rather than band aid fixes.

Keli Westgate, BC Greens

Provide affordable housing

More money for mental health ($1 billion over four years)

Guaranteed livable income for all who need it

First of all, these are two different issues that can’t be lumped together.

A lot of addiction issues stem from trying to avoid pain, whether it be physical or emotional.

We are supportive of harm-reduction strategies for addictions, increasing the availability of treatment options at a community level, creating more physical spaces for this.

On Monday: What’s your plan regarding the provincial deficit and debt?