Vintage film reel captures agricultural land clearing, Smithers parade

This week's vintage B.C. reel from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes a look at life in the Bulkley Valley in the 1950s.

Shot between Telkwa and Smithers in 1955, the film shows land-clearing, agriculture, river and city scenes. One sequence shot in Smithers shows a parade on the main street, which had still yet to be paved.

One float is not only pulled by horses – but has a live cow on the float as well.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].