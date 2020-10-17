Interior Health says one woman's experience not an accurate reflection of COVID safety precautions at Vernon hospital

Photo: Jon Manchester

Interior Health says one woman's experience at Vernon Jubilee Hospital doesn't accurately reflect the situation at the hospital.

Sandra Rosset posted in the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook group on Oct. 9 that she felt unsafe and pandemic protocols were not being followed by staff or visitors.

"I just came from Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and it’s the most unsafe I’ve felt since the pandemic began," Rosset wrote. "Probably half the people in the hospital, including the nurses and receptionists, were not wearing masks. People were clustered together in lineups and chatting in hallways, and many of the hand sanitizer stations were empty."

Rosset was in the hospital for an ultrasound, and says a technician told her that masks are not mandatory.

"I am seven months pregnant and had to wait an hour in a narrow corridor full of foot traffic with so many people not wearing masks. Was today an off day, or have others had the same experience?" asked Rosset.

"I feel really anxious about having my second baby there soon."

But, IH spokesperson Susan Duncan says otherwise.

"It’s difficult to comment on a Facebook post, but we don’t feel the situation accurately reflects the day-to-day environment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which takes pride in the health and safety precautions at the site," Duncan told Castanet.

Rosset's post now has more than 140 comments, many of which back up Duncan's assertion. However, some do agree with her, and others question the efficacy of face masks if hospital staff are not always wearing them.

"I was at emergency ... and it was the complete opposite, everyone in masks, lots of sani, chairs spaced six feet apart. The only non-masks I noticed were the nurses in their station, other than that it felt very safe," said one commenter.

Said another: "I was in the hospital as well ... a lot of people coming into the lab were not wearing masks. Or in (the) X-ray department. X-ray technician did, though."

Duncan says Interior Health has guidelines in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.

"These guidelines are adhered to at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which has also taken additional measures, including installing glass barriers at the reception and screening areas and directing foot traffic into specific lanes. Greeters, who are behind barriers, also screen each person on their health status as they come into the hospital.

"All patients and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks and staff wear masks when they are unable to maintain a two-metre distance from each other or patients."

She says hand sanitizer dispensers are filled as quickly as possible throughout the hospital, and all waiting areas have limited seating that is spaced appropriately apart.

"People who have concerns about COVID-19 safety measures are encouraged to speak to the door greeter on site, who can connect them with hospital administration," said Duncan.