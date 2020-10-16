164051
162234
Vernon  

Vernon women raise $30,000 for tot facing rare genetic disorder in need of $2.8-million drug treatment

Tot needs $2.8M drug

- | Story: 313580

Vernon fundraising events for an Edmonton tot facing a rare genetic disorder have brought in more than $30,000.

Organizer Tanis Marquette, who had her head shaved along with Bree Gable outside The Beauty Bar on Sunday, says $30,177 was raised.

The women went to school with John Hanki, the father of one-year-old Harper, who is battling Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy.

"Our head shaving event itself raised over $17,000, and the auction raised $12,896," says Marquette. "It was a very successful event – we just passed our goal of $30,000!"

Spinal muscular atrophy is caused by a lack of nerve cells that control muscle movement.

Without highly expensive treatment, the prognosis is not good, and little Harper may not make it to her second birthday.

Harper needs is a single dose of Zolgensma, a $2.8-million drug that has yet to be approved in Canada.

The drug is best administered before the patient's second birthday.

Harper has been entered in the 'baby lottery,' a treatment plan available to families outside the U.S., but the lottery can take time, which is something the family doesn't have a lot of.

"Harper and her family are still fighting very hard for the medication," says Marquette. "It is going to be a long road for them still. We were so happy to have had this opportunity to help them and are so thankful for such an amazing community who came together to help a child in desperate need."

 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163766
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4293717
15-3850 Senger Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$170,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kit Kat
Kit Kat Vernon SPCA >


162204


Angry rabbit

Must Watch
Rabbit won’t stop stomping his foot.
Elton John and Eminem plotting album collaboration
Music
Elton John and Eminem are planning to team up for a joint album.
Incredible acroyoga
Must Watch
Now THAT’S amazing.  
Friday Fails- October 16, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164311
163259