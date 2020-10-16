164209
Vernon  

William Schneider murder conviction appeal in Vancouver court today

Murder appeal underway

- | Story: 313567

A former Vernon man convicted of killing a Japanese exchange student in Vancouver in 2016 is having his appeal heard this morning in Vancouver.

William Schneider is appearing via video conference in the B.C. Court of Appeal.

He was found guilty in October 2018 of the second-degree murder of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa, two years after her body was found inside a suitcase at a vacant Lower Mainland mansion.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 14 years.

Schneider's appeal is based on the grounds that his lawyers believe the trial judge erred by incorrectly answering a jury question, admitted statements attributed to the appellant without providing reasons for doing so, and incorrectly charged the jury on circumstantial evidence.

The appeal seeks a new trial.

While the jury convicted Schneider of the murder charge, he had also pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with human remains.

Schneider filed the appeal in May 2019. The proceedings were postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kogawa was reported missing in the Lower Mainland three weeks before her body was discovered. During the trial, the court heard Schneider had moved back to Vernon as police searched for Kogawa.

He was arrested in Polson Park on Sept. 28, 2016, just hours after Kogawa's body was found.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4286725
200 E Sumac Road, V1X 4T8
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$624,900
more details
163769


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kit Kat
Kit Kat Vernon SPCA >


162942


Friday Fails- October 16, 2020

Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jesse Williams officially single again after divorce battle
Showbiz
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has finalized his divorce...
Thank you, Mama – camping edition
Must Watch
Lazy Raccoon crawls like a turtle to eat snacks
Must Watch
Check out how lazy this pet raccoon is as he crawls across the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
163259