William Schneider murder conviction appeal in Vancouver court today

Photo: RCMP Surveillance video images show Natsumi Kogawa and William Schneider on Sept. 8, 2016.

A former Vernon man convicted of killing a Japanese exchange student in Vancouver in 2016 is having his appeal heard this morning in Vancouver.

William Schneider is appearing via video conference in the B.C. Court of Appeal.

He was found guilty in October 2018 of the second-degree murder of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa, two years after her body was found inside a suitcase at a vacant Lower Mainland mansion.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 14 years.

Schneider's appeal is based on the grounds that his lawyers believe the trial judge erred by incorrectly answering a jury question, admitted statements attributed to the appellant without providing reasons for doing so, and incorrectly charged the jury on circumstantial evidence.

The appeal seeks a new trial.

While the jury convicted Schneider of the murder charge, he had also pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with human remains.

Schneider filed the appeal in May 2019. The proceedings were postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kogawa was reported missing in the Lower Mainland three weeks before her body was discovered. During the trial, the court heard Schneider had moved back to Vernon as police searched for Kogawa.

He was arrested in Polson Park on Sept. 28, 2016, just hours after Kogawa's body was found.