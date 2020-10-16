William Schneider murder appeal delayed by technical difficulties

Photo: RCMP Surveillance video images show Natsumi Kogawa and William Schneider on Sept. 8, 2016.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

A Vernon's man appeal of his second-degree murder conviction was delayed once again Friday, after technical difficulties over a virtual Zoom hearing caused significant delays.

In October 2018, William Schneider was convicted of murdering Natsumi Kogawa, a 30-year-old Japanese woman who had come to Canada to learn English. She had gone missing in Vancouver in September 2016. Schneider was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole fo 14 years, but he filed an appeal on the conviction in May 2019.

The appeal was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally began Friday morning over a virtual Zoom meeting, with all three B.C. Court of Appeal judges and the two lawyers calling in from different locations.

The court heard defence counsel Christopher Nowlin's argument through the morning, but when it came time for Crown counsel Gil McKinnon to make his submissions, he encountered connection issues.

Madam Justice Mary Saunders said this is not the first time they've encountered issues with holding virtual hearings. While McKinnon attempted to call in by telephone instead, that failed to solve the problem.

Instead Madam Justice Saunders said they would adjourn the hearing to next Monday, to give McKinnon some time to sort out his internet issues. If Monday's hearing goes as planned, it's still unclear when the three-judge Appeals panel will deliver a judgement. If Schneider's appeal is successful, a new trial will be ordered.

Schneider was arrested on Sept. 28, 16 days after Kogawa was first reported missing. Schneider had met with his brother in a Vernon park earlier that day and the brother testified that Schneider admitted to the killing. He told him where Kogawa's body could be found and after the brother told police, her body was found inside a suitcase on the grounds of the Gabriola House mansion.

While a jury found him guilty of the second-degree murder, Schneider also pleaded guilty to interfering with the remains of Kogawa.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A former Vernon man convicted of killing a Japanese exchange student in Vancouver in 2016 is having his appeal heard this morning in Vancouver.

William Schneider is appearing via video conference in the B.C. Court of Appeal.

He was found guilty in October 2018 of the second-degree murder of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa, two years after her body was found inside a suitcase at a vacant Lower Mainland mansion.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 14 years.

Schneider's appeal is based on the grounds that his lawyers believe the trial judge erred by incorrectly answering a jury question, admitted statements attributed to the appellant without providing reasons for doing so, and incorrectly charged the jury on circumstantial evidence.

The appeal seeks a new trial.

While the jury convicted Schneider of the murder charge, he had also pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with human remains.

Schneider filed the appeal in May 2019. The proceedings were postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kogawa was reported missing in the Lower Mainland three weeks before her body was discovered. During the trial, the court heard Schneider had moved back to Vernon as police searched for Kogawa.

He was arrested in Polson Park on Sept. 28, 2016, just hours after Kogawa's body was found.