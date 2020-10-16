Vernon cyclists biked over 10,000km for Go By Bike Week

Photo: The City of Vernon

Vernon residents cycled over 10,000 kilometres from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 for Go By Bike Week.

233 riders took part and saved 2,171 kilograms of greenhouse gasses during that week, and covering the distance equivalent of Vernon to Fredericton, NB and back.

"The primary goal of Go By Bike Week is to introduce people of all ages to try cycling to work, to school, to go shopping, or just for fun, and to continue cycling in the future," says the City of Vernon in a press release. "Cycling offers the added benefits of escaping traffic, improving air quality, reducing congestion on our roadways, and improving personal health."

22 teams participated in the initiative, and the top rider in the North Okanagan was Liz Thomson who recorded 580 kilometres. The City of Vernon Velocity team came in first place with 631 kilometres, followed by Kalamalka Forestry Centre’s Clearcut Solutions with 503 kilometres.

"Go By Bike Week is a part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040," says the city.

You can learn more about this program at the Go By Bike BC website.