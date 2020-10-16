Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu chats with Castanet News

Castanet is featuring one-on-one videos introducing the four provincial election candidates in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

The videos are "get to know your candidate" pieces and alongside those, we're also featuring their responses to a questionnaire sent out to them all with questions on eight key issues.

Today's feature is on BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu.

Sandhu has run both federally and provincially in the past, and is currently a nurse at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Keep coming back to Castanet for up-to-date local election information, and be sure to watch our live election night coverage on Oct. 24.