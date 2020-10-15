Lakeview peanut pool hoping for second chance for funding

Photo: The City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is looking for a second chance to receive funding from the federal and provincial government.

The city hopes to secure 73.33% of the funding, or $1,887,576, through the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program after their initial application was denied in January of last year.

Council approved the application for the second intake, along with funding the remaining 26.67% of the project's eligible costs.

The 26.67% of eligible costs, which totals $686,508, and the $25,741 building permit will be equally funded by the Recreation Services Major Maintenance Reserve and the 1.9% infrastructure levy.

Council committed its share of the project, totalling $712,249, plus any overages.

The existing pool and the proposed new pool and splash pad will be operated by Recreation Services and will be part of the Recreation Agreement.