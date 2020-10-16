Vernon-Monashee candidates answer: What would you do to encourage job creation in the North Okanagan?

Photo: Contributed

Castanet put the provincial election candidates in Vernon-Monashee on the hot seat with a series of questions on issues of importance.

The topics were selected from among the top concerns of British Columbians in a recent Angus Reid survey.

We'll run all eight questions and the candidates' answers leading up to election day on Oct. 24.

Today's question: What would you do to encourage job creation in the North Okanagan?

Keli Westgate, BC Greens

Provide loans to small businesses

Introduce grants for retrofitting homes

Skills training in new economy

Reduce class sizes and hire more teachers

Improve health care and hire more workers

Expand child care

Introduce early childhood education

Improve senior care with more and better paid staff

Encourage local food production

We must embrace the opportunities in high tech and in the creative economy; and place greater emphasis on developing and adopting new technologies. Locally, we also want to promote eco-tourism, so we’ll need to ramp up electric vehicle charging stations, increase active transportation corridors, which will need workers.

Here in the Okanagan, I would support investigation into an electric rail project connecting the valley in a clean, quiet, accessible way.

Treeplanting, regenerative agriculture, health care and education are where we’ll make more investments that will create jobs.

Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives

The BC Conservatives know that having competitive provincial, personal, and corporate tax rates will encourage investment, growth, and job creation in all British Columbia regions.

Our goal would be to reduce the income tax burden on individuals and businesses across B.C.

B.C.’s resource sector continues to be hard hit, as both the federal and provincial governments fail to handle the troubles this sector is facing. As Conservatives in B.C., we will continue calling for job development to become a top priority.

Our forest management strategy would promote growth in B.C.’s forestry industry. We would restructure how we tax, replant and manage our forest resources.

We know a healthy forest sector is good for communities like Vernon, Lumby, and the rest of the Monashee and B.C.

Tourism is essential to the Vernon-Monashee economy and the rest of British Columbia. The BC Conservatives would work with tourism operators and communities to advertise B.C. and cities like Vernon.

Eric Foster, BC Liberals

The most effective way to encourage job creation is to support businesses towards recovery and growth.

We are reliant on tourism and hospitality in the North Okanagan, so the restriction of travel due to COVID-19 has had a deep impact on our economy. From restaurants and shops to hotels, resorts, and concert/special event promoters, every business that caters to the visitors and locals of our region has been hit hard.

Some businesses have closed or severely scaled back so that employees are out of work or getting fewer hours. Other businesses are barely hanging on.

A BC Liberal government will immediately eliminate the two per cent small business income tax in a move to give more help to businesses, workers, and families at a time when it is needed most.

We have also committed to deliver emergency financing for some businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, through a loan guarantee program for the province’s more than 19,000 tourism and hospitality businesses.

As businesses begin to thrive again, in part with the support of common-sense policies like those listed above, there will naturally follow an increase in jobs available in the North Okanagan.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

While we primarily depend on small and medium-size businesses to create jobs, there are important roles that provincial governments can play. For instance, where possible, tying our resource extraction to a requirement for made in B.C. value-added products, creates jobs. Not doing so, squanders our resources and sends jobs elsewhere.

The provincial government is responsible for jobs in the provision of programs and services and can enact other policies that enhance livability in communities where businesses thrive. Our plans to attract, train and retain doctors, nurses and teachers, along with building hospitals, schools and other infrastructure, will bring business and industry that will create jobs.

Sixteen years of Liberal tax cuts for the wealthy and service cuts for the rest of us have set us back

This year, the government will add $3 billion to the existing $23 billion Recovery Investment Fund that targets infrastructure renewal all around the province. This means jobs.

Community Benefits Agreements will be enacted with municipalities to help ensure local people are the beneficiaries of much of the Recovery Investment Fund spending. This means jobs and training for people here.

The current health crisis has taught us that our economy was not working for all of us. While the BC NDP works to build a better B.C., as your MLA, I will continuously watch for and gain our share of new investments in a green and equitable economy.

