GoFundMe campaign launched for Enderby family who lost home in early morning blaze

Photo: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help an Enderby family who lost their home to fire Thursday morning.

The early morning blaze on Gunther Ellison Road completely destroyed the home.

Tina Knull organized the fundraiser to help residents Andrew and Ashley Gabielle.

She writes the couple "had their home completely destroyed about 4:45 a.m." in the fire.

"All are safe, but are in shock from the trauma.

"It would be amazing to help them on their feet and set up for the winter."

The campaign hopes to raise $7,000.

"Family is OK. Looks like they will need a community get together to rebuild maybe. They have a holiday trailer to stay in. Some of us neighbours have offered help already. We are here if we can help out," Knull wrote on the Happens in Enderby... Facebook page.

Castanet has reached out to the Enderby Fire Department for more details.

You can help the family here.