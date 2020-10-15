Excessive speeding can cost you $368 plus a week-long impound of your car

Photo: Vernon RCMP

RCMP are reminding lead-foot drivers to slow down.

After a joint speed enforcement operation between North Okanagan Traffic Services and Central Okanagan Traffic Services on Highway 97 south of Vernon this week, Vernon RCMP tweeted a photo on Wednesday of a car being towed to the impound lot.

The Chevy Cobalt sedan had been clocked at 50 km/h over the limit.

The image showed the tow truck driver hooking up the car as a police cruiser loomed in the foreground.

"This driver is losing their vehicle for seven days – 140 km/h in a 90 (zone) will cost you $368, but the costs of excessive speeding can be so much higher," the image was captioned.