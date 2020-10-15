Silver Star Resort promises further tweaks to parking plan in pandemic response

Photo: Silver Star

Silver Star Mountain Resort is asking pass holders to stay tuned for further tweaks to its parking arrangements this winter.

The resort has been taking some heat after it announced a reservation-based parking system to manage the number of skiers and boarders on the hill.

The change is one of many brought in to control staff and visitor safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"How do you expect me to book parking every time I want to go?" one season pass holder told Castanet. "I plan on boarding a lot ... some days will depend on snow/weather conditions on the day."

Silver Star spokesperson Chantelle Deacon says management is still working on the parking policy, and further changes can be expected as the season unfolds.

"Of course, it's not business as usual this year," said Deacon.

She says controlling parking will help staff track numbers on the mountain.

"We don't have a number yet on how many people will be allowed on the mountain, but we expect to have a better idea by the middle of November."

The call-ahead or online parking policy is still being developed, says Deacon, and "should be a fairly simple process."

"Our priority is to keep guests and staff safe," she emphasized.

The resort has also limited season pass sales to reduce crowding at the lift lines and in the village.

Staff numbers will also be lower this winter.

"Many staff had previously come from overseas," said Deacon, "but this year we are trying to have as many locals as possible."

The downhill is scheduled to begin Dec. 4 (weather permitting). Nordic trails will open Nov. 28.

The resort said last month it expects to open to season pass holders only on opening day, and for a period of time after that to allow assessments of occupancy limits.

"SilverStar’s goal is, and continues to be, to keep employees, guests and the local community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 public crisis," general manager Ken Derpak says on the Silver Star website.