Business brisk - so is weather - at United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast

Photo: Jon Manchester Coun. Akbal Mund hands out breakfast bags at the United Way Drive-Thru.

It was a chilly morning for the United Way's 19th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon – but spirits were high and hearts were warm as money was raised for worthy local causes.

Vehicles filed through the parking lot at the Prestige Vernon Lodge starting at 6 a.m.

For a donation, drivers received coffee and TimBits, a breakfast bag and other goodies from local sponsors, including coupons, dog food and more.

Fifty random bags contained prize tickets, one worth $1,000 in investments with Valley First Credit Union.

Due to the pandemic, those handing out the loot were all masked.

As of midway through the event, it was well on its way to achieving its $15,000 goal, said Marianne Dahl with the United Way.

Local politicians, RCMP officers, firefighters and staff from several local businesses all volunteered to hand out the goodies at what has become a cherished Vernon tradition.

All donations stay local and support close to 20 charities and other local initiatives.

We'll have more details on the fundraising total once the event wraps up, after 9 a.m.