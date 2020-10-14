164156
United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast at Vernon Lodge Thursday

Drive-thru brekkie Thursday

Skip the toast and cereal tomorrow – it's time for Vernon's United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast.

The 19th annual event takes place at the Prestige Vernon Lodge parking lot, from 6:30 to 9 a.m. 

Volunteers were busy Wednesday afternoon packing the breakfast bags with goodies and prizes.

For a donation, you can pick up a tasty breakfast, get your windows washed, grab a Tim Hortons coffee – and help a good cause, while also getting valuable coupons.

One lucky guest will win $1,000 to “Invest Your Way,” courtesy of Valley First Credit Union.

Due to the pandemic, organizers say special health and safety protocols will be in place.

The event aims to meet or beat last year’s fundraising total of over $15,000.

All donations stay local and support close to 20 local charities and other local initiatives.

Suggested minimum donation is $20.

