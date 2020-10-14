164156
Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band celebrate two years of partnership

The City of Vernon and the Okanagan Indian Band are celebrating the two-year anniversary of their Relationship Accord.

The accord was signed on Oct. 13, 2018, and it signified a partnership between the communities to share economic development activities. Joint meetings identified common priorities such as tourism, inclusive land use, infrastructure and cultural initiatives.

"I am confident that our common goals for local economic development will foster benefits that will extend to many other aspects of community building," said Coun. Akbal Mund in 2018, when the deal was signed while he was mayor. "The CEDI program is giving us the framework to work together to achieve strong local results."

Tourism is the main focus of the partnership, and the city provides a seat for an OKIB representative at the monthly Vernon Tourism Commission meeting.

