Vernon council backs universal no-cost birth control

Vernon city council passed an motion that will see the city sending a letter to the provincial government pushing to make birth control more affordable.

Coun. Kelly Fehr spearheaded the motion, citing a significant disparity between gendered contraception methods. Fehr's motion notes that methods such as condoms and vasectomies are available at low cost, no cost, or are covered by BC's Medical Services Plan, whereas contraception for people with uteruses have high up-front costs.

"Ensuring we provide universal access to no-cost prescription contraception is one more way the City of Vernon can break down barriers," said Councillor Kelly Fehr. "As a society we must always strive to provide equal access and equal health care regardless of one’s economic status, gender or identity."

One local UBC medical student is thrilled with the result of the vote.

"I’m so happy to see my hometown council supporting such an important issue,” says Marisa Levesque, a member of the AccessBC Campaign for universal free prescription contraception.

"Cost is just one barrier individuals face in accessing contraception, and these barriers fall disproportionately on women and people with uteruses. I’m grateful the Vernon council has recognized this equity issue and is showing their support to the provincial government for easier, safer access to contraception for everyone who needs it."

Coun. Scott Anderson was the only council member who voted against the motion. Anderson made it clear he was not against the idea of more affordable birth control, but he questioned whether other medical necessities should take a higher priority.

"I have no problem in principle with the idea, but I do have a problem with the hierarchy of needs," he said in Tuesday's meeting.

"We've got a significant portion of the population with diabetes, for instance, and I can tell tell you first-hand that these medications are quite expensive. We could expand that list endlessly with medical issues that are generally considered life-threatening, and I think if we put [birth control] in that hierarchy, it would come in very low."

Since the motion did get passed on a 5-1 vote, the City of Vernon will be sending a letter to the Minister of Finance, Premier of BC, Minister of Health and the local MLA.

Vernon is the tenth BC municipality to endorse universal, no-cost coverage of prescription contraception.