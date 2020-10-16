Project offers commercial ownership on Vernon's bustling Anderson Way

163888
A commercial development planned for Vernon's North End will be unique in that the units will be individually owned as opposed to leased to the tenants.

The developer, Hollypark, is currently offering presales, with an anticipated possession in winter 2021.

The two-building, two-storey project will feature 18 units ranging in size and in price from about $420,000 to $1.1 million.

The property is located on Anderson Way, across from Home Depot and Kal Tire.

Director of sales Erol Bortucene says this is a "rare opportunity to invest in brand new retail/office space in Vernon. First time ever that units are being offered for sale in the high-traffic Anderson Way area."

The unit sizes range from 1,322 up to 11,436 square feet.

The development will be in the heart of one of Vernon's most bustling business districts, with other neighbours including Superstore, Marriott and Best Western hotels, Lake City Casino, Starbucks, and several restaurants.

The project "offers the opportunity for business owners to invest in Vernon’s growing commercial real estate market, while gaining equity, and positioning your business in Vernon’s highly sought after North End," says Bortucene.

For more information, visit AndersonWay.ca.

