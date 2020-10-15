164156
Vernon  

Vernon-Monashee Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing chats with Castanet News

1 on 1: Kyle Delfing

Castanet is featuring one-on-one videos introducing the four provincial election candidates in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

The videos are "get to know your candidate" pieces and alongside those, we're also featuring their responses to a questionnaire sent out to them all with questions on eight key issues.

Today's feature is on BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing.

Delfing ran for the People's Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, and runs a local moving company.

Keep coming back to Castanet for up-to-date local election information, and be sure to watch our live election night coverage on Oct. 24.

