Vernon-Monashee candidates answer: What will your party do to lead BC out of the pandemic?

Photo: Contributed

Castanet put the provincial election candidates in Vernon-Monashee on the hot seat with a series of questions on issues of importance.

The topics were selected from among the top concerns of British Columbians in a recent Angus Reid survey.

We'll run all eight questions and the candidates' answers leading up to election day on Oct. 24.

Today's question: What will you and your party do to lead BC back out of the pandemic?

Eric Foster, BC Liberals

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our province in every way possible: socially, economically, physically, and emotionally. And while B.C. has fared better than other provinces, we have a long way to go to return to what we were, never mind getting to where we should be.

The BC Liberals are the only party capable of taking the bold steps necessary to help British Columbians achieve our full potential as we emerge from this pandemic.

The BC Liberals commit to:

Eliminating the two per cent small business income tax to give more help to businesses, workers, and families.

Eliminating the PST for one year, followed by cutting it to three per cent in year two until the economy starts to recover.

Supporting affordable childcare: families with annual household incomes of up to $65,000 will have access to $10-a-day child care and there will be stepped rates for families with incomes up to $125,000

Delivering emergency financing for businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, through a loan guarantee program for the province’s tourism and hospitality businesses.

Introducing a Seniors’ Home Care Tax Credit, which provides a new tax credit of up to $7,000 a year for those receiving home care so more seniors can live in their own homes longer.

A five-year, $1-billion long-term care home plan that will replace and upgrade outdated long-term care homes and assisted living residences to ensure every senior who wants a private room can have one.

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP

I want to thank British Columbians for their commitment to combatting this virus during these challenging, anxious and sometimes, confusing times. The progress we’ve made can be lost if we become complacent and allow this virus to do what it does. Please continue with measures called for by our public health experts. We can defeat this virus.

The BC NDP COVID-19 Action Plan has invested $8 billion to help communities, small businesses and individuals cope with this crisis. A variety of tax measures, fee reductions and income enhancements have filled gaps in federal programs and ensured that people could better afford the things they need.

There is much more to be done. The ongoing Action Plan and the BC NDP Economic Recovery Plan will include hiring of 7,000 health-care workers – hospitals and senior’s care nurses and 600 contact tracers. The plans will provide vaccines free of charge, make health-care services more resilient and ensure that plans are set for dealing with future pandemics.

Electing me to join John Horgan’s team will add my experience and ideas as a Registered Nurse in one of the designated COVID units. I will continue to advocate for patients and their families for safe and quality health care.

John Horgan is a very empathetic person, I will add my voice and advocacy to his, to ensure that the realities people face are always the basis of the development and adjustments to their plans.

“Fewer faces, bigger spaces.” Please keep each other safe.

Keli Westgate, BC Greens

We must be making investments that position us to build back a more sustainable economy.

Greens will establish a $1 billion strategic investment fund to support business innovation that aligns with the province’s goals, with a particular emphasis on supporting innovations that help the shift to a zero-carbon economy.

We intend to partner with colleges, technical institutes and private organizations to develop training programs to expand employment in the green retrofit space. Programming should focus on supporting those sectors impacted by COVID-19, as well as support the just transition program for workers in the oil and gas sector.

Foster innovation through grants, focus on preventative health education, support remote working options for workers and push for a four-day workweek.

?Better jobs

Guaranteed livable income

Sustainable businesses

More money to health

Invest in Renewable energy

Cut subsidies to fossil fuel industry

Invest in public transit

Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives

Suspend the carbon tax, saving all British Columbians money at the pumps, on groceries and home utilities during winter. Our platform has always been scrapping it – suspending it allows those savings as we challenge the federal Liberals from trying to institute theirs.

Enhanced forestry, switching from annual stumpage calculation to monthly stumpage calculation, as Alberta does. Alberta's forestry is booming while B.C. mills are closed. The cost of lumber is adding to the housing affordability issue in B.C. Work with forestry companies to ensure our ports are utilized to sell to new partners.

A tourism tax credit would allow people who safely visit our tourist towns this fall and winter to use it as a write off for a family vacation. B.C. has some of the best ski hills and resort towns in Canada.

A made in B.C. workforce with British Columbia companies, hiring British Columbians for energy and infrastructure projects, private and public.

Manufacturing opportunity, creating an arm that will work as an EDO and encourage manufacturing possibilities in communities with Crown lands (or municipally owned), providing new jobs and sustaining our chain and product lines.

Community health care is reversing the damage the B.C. Liberals did when they moved from a local approach to regional. This has done so much damage to our health care in communities, and we need to ensure local representation.

An enhanced local social net, working with local governments to get mental health and overdose issues under control.

Tomorrow: What can be done to improve housing affordability in our riding?