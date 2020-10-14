164156
Vernon  

Vernon council approves rezoning for potential new affordable housing

13 affordable units planned

A new affordable housing facility project is off the ground after Vernon city council approved the rezoning of three lots near the airport.

The property at 6309 Okanagan Landing Rd. made the switch from rural residential to low-rise apartment residential, and the properties at 6321 and 6335 Okanagan Landing Rd. shifted from airport residential to low-rise apartment residential.

The 13 units on the proposed site will be comprised of four one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom units.

"The project would be for affordable housing targeting seniors, individuals who are differently abled, and families in need of affordable housing," states the proposal.

This is only the first step in the process for this project, and the proposal will still have to go to a public hearing.

