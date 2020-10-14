Vernon's Funtastic Sports Society says festival will be back next year

Photo: Funtastic

Organizers of Vernon's Funtastic A&W Music and Slo Pitch tournament say they'll be back for 2021.

Following its annual general meeting, the Funtastic Sports Society says the event is a go.

This year's event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Funtastic board looks forward to adjusting to the changing times and to produce a Funtastic weekend that will be safe and enjoyed by all," said president Darcy Sochan.

The board and management team will brainstorm for the upcoming year, and participants can expect to see changes to keep ball players, music enthusiasts and volunteers safe "while maintaining the spirit of what Funtastic is all about."

Also on the new board of directors are first vice-president Jamie Austin, second vice-president Brad Steel, Umang Patel, who will continue as treasurer, and Greg Wutzke, as secretary. Returning to the board are Tim Reardon, Corinne Buller, Theressa Nakucyj and David Scarlatescu, along with newcomers Peter Kaz, Leah Martel and Pam Condie.

Akbal Mund and Diana Williamson will continue sharing the management positions.

Registration for the slo pitch tournament is almost half full, while the live entertainment lineup is being compiled. There will be an announcement soon on the performers.

Since 1984, Funtastic has given more than $1.7 million back to the community.

Anyone wanting to volunteer, register a team, or become a sponsor can contact the Funtastic office at [email protected].