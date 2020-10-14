Vernon RCMP volunteers to launch distracted driving campaign next week

File photo

Distracted drivers had better put down the phone.

Vernon RCMP volunteers will launch a distracted driving campaign next week.

The effort will kick off on Wednesday.

"The goal of the initiative is to reduce distracted driving incidents on the roadway, and the Cell Watch program is offered in partnership with police, volunteers and ICBC’s road safety department," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski. "The program is designed to remind motorists of the dangers of using hand-held cellphones and other portable electronic devices while driving."

The volunteers will display ‘Leave the Phone Alone’ sandwich boards on sidewalks in areas recognized as high crash zones by ICBC. They'll record observations of distracted driving, and the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a written warning in the mail.

Distracted Driving Stats:

You’re 23 times more likely to crash if you text while driving.

Distracted driving is a common cause of rear-end crashes and injuries.

There’s no safe following distance when your mind is not on the road.

Take a message. Let your phone go to voicemail while you’re driving.

Stuck in traffic or stopped at a red light? Put your phone away – you’re still driving!

Every year, on average, 34 people die in the Southern Interior in distracted driving-related crashes.

Section 214.2 of B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act states a driver cannot use a hand-held electronic communication device (including hand-held cellphones, PDAs and other electronic hand-held devices such as music players, GPS Navigation Systems, etc.)



The penalty for a violation is $368.