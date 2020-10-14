162805
Linear Park Dragoons monument to be moved to new location

Dragoons memorial moving

The BC Dragoons monument at Vernon's Linear Park will be decommissioned this week and moved to a new location.

The memorial will be taken down from its 25th Avenue location on Saturday and will be erected in a more prominent and accessible spot in the community.

The regiment will store the brass plaques, and the city will remove the concrete structure.

"The British Columbia Dragoons have a proud history in the Vernon area, dating to the establishment of a squadron of the Canadian Mounted Rifles in 1908," says Lieut.-Col. Kevin Mead, commanding officer of the regiment. "As we move to revitalize the Vernon monument, we look forward to continuing this legacy of co-operation and friendship with the City of Vernon and her citizens."

The monument was built in 1996 and celebrates Dragoons of the past and present. One hundred and twenty members are currently serving with the regiment in both Vernon and Kelowna.

"It is a great honour to have the British Columbia Dragoons based out of Vernon, who have been here for more than 100 years," says Mayor Victor Cumming. "We give continual thanks to all of the men and women who have committed to serving our city, our region and our country over the course of our history."

For more information about the BC Dragoons, visit their website.

