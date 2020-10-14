Vernon council shoots down a pause on Civic Arena park development

Photo: The City of Vernon

Development on the new Civic Arena park is moving forward.

Vernon city council voted down a proposal made at last night's meeting by Coun. Kari Gares to pause the project until the decision on the new downtown cultural centre is finalized.

Many council members disagreed with the motion, including Mayor Victor Cumming.

"This site would make for a great park," he said. "A lot of work has been done on it from the former council, and I think this should move ahead."

Suggestions were made from the other side of the issue, including using the land as a mixed-use plot for residences and a park. Gares brought up the pause on construction since funding still needs to be secured for the cultural centre.

"The big hurdle is whether we'll get the federal infrastructure grant," said Mayor Cumming. "The expectation is that it will happen well into 2021."

Coun. Brian Quiring noted the grant funding decision would line up with a potential construction start date anyway, as construction wouldn't happen until the spring of 2021. The grant decision could come in around that time, but Mayor Cumming also noted a final decision could come as late as June 2021.