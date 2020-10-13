Four-way stop at 20th Street & 43rd Avenue is staying permanently

Photo: The City of Vernon

The temporary four-way stop at the 20th Street and 43rd Avenue intersection is now permanent.

Vernon city council voted to keep the four-way stop in a split vote Tuesday afternoon. Coun. Akbal Mund brought forward the motion, listing a number of reasons why it should stay.

"Over 90 per cent of residents in that neighbourhood want to keep it," said Mund. "There is also a school and playground right there – it is a well-traveled route for parents picking up and dropping off their kids, along with kids crossing the street."

City staff noted the potential risks of keeping the stop, which included an increased risk of fender benders and traffic congestion. 20th Street was listed as a collector route in city staff's report, but Coun. Kari Gares thinks that will change rapidly.

"20th Street will likely become an arterial route very shortly," said Gares. "People use it to bypass 27th Street when they go uptown, and more and more people will likely use it as time goes on."

With increased traffic on the road, the majority of Vernon councillors agreed that the four-way stop is the right way to go.

"That street is a long straight stretch, and people really speed on that road," said Coun. Brian Quiring. "The four-way stop will help keep speed down and help control traffic."

The four-way stop was implemented in September due to construction on Pleasant Valley Road, which saw 20th Street become the detour route.