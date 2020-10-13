162805
No one hurt as RVs burn, propane tanks explode in Enderby

No one was injured in a fire between Enderby and Grindrod over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Initial explosions heard during the fire were propane tanks going up in flames as two recreational vehicles burned on Sunday, says Enderby deputy fire chief Richard Bastiaamsen.

He says neither RV was occupied at the time, and both are complete write-offs.

The cause of the fire appeared to electrical in nature.

The fire was confined to the vehicles and a small awning structure containing tools. No buildings were involved.

There is no word yet on whether police have contacted the RV owners.

