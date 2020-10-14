Remembrance Day ceremonies in Vernon to be scaled back significantly

Photo: Jon Manchester

Remembrance Day ceremonies will go ahead in Vernon next month — but they'll be scaled back significantly.

Sandra Patterson, poppy chair for the Vernon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, says the annual poppy sales leading up to Nov. 11 will also be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'll have canvassers selling poppies in fewer locations outside stores this year," Patterson said Tuesday.

"There won't be any cadets or Boy Scouts or Girl Guides — not that we don't have their support — but, we don't want to put them in harm's way. It will all be adult participation this year."

The ceremonies will also move from indoors at Kal Tire Place to outdoors at the downtown cenotaph.

A meeting was to be held Tuesday night to finalize plans.

"We can't say no to spectators, but we will be working with the city to keep numbers in check," said Patterson.

"The ceremony itself will also be shorter, and wreath laying will happen in advance, before the service."

Seating for veterans will be by invitation only, as many of the vets are getting older in years and their health is of primary concern, along with greater susceptibility to the coronavirus.

"It will be up to each veteran as to whether they participate," said Patterson.

Meanwhile, the Legion cancelled its annual general meeting, which had been scheduled for Sept. 22, and its current executive will stay on for another year.