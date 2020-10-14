Pass holders pan Silver Star's new pandemic parking policy

Photo: Silver Star

Vernon's Silver Star Mountain Resort is taking some heat over parking changes this winter season.

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort announced several changes this fall.

Among them are mandatory face coverings and a reservation-based parking system to manage the number of skiers and boarders on the hill.

"How do you expect me to book parking every time I want to go?" asked one season pass holder. "I plan on boarding a lot ... some days will depend on snow/weather conditions on the day.

"I guess we just book every single day ... to make sure we are covered for our unlimited passes.

"How is this fair to locals?"

Staff are directing those questioning the parking policy to stay tuned to Silver Star's newsletter for more details as the downhill season approaches.

"Most of us decide on the day, if it snows and if we'll go," said the pass holder, suggesting the policy favours single day pass users. A lift ticket is $130 a day this season, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 4 (weather permitting). Nordic trails will open Nov. 28.

The resort said last month it expects to open to season pass holders only on opening day, and for a period of time after that to allow assessments of occupancy limits.

"SilverStar’s goal is, and continues to be, to keep employees, guests and the local community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 public crisis," general manager Ken Derpak says on the Silver Star website.

Under parking, the site states:

"We will implement an online parking reservation system. This means that whether you’re a season pass holder coming for a few powder-day laps or a family looking to enjoy a day on snow together, you will need to let us know you’re coming.... we are implementing this system proactively to help us track and manage volume and ensure a safe overall experience. The system will help reduce crowds on peak days and enable appropriate physical distancing. We plan to share more details on how this will work in the coming weeks."