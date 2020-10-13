Police dog helps nab suspect with stolen credit cards in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Stolen credit cards were recovered in a stolen vehicle and a suspect collared by a police dog in Vernon on Saturday.

A man attempted to use the stolen cards at a business on the 3200 block of 39th Avenue, but left after several declined transactions.

Staff advised police of the suspicious activity, and a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle was provided.

Officers located a vehicle about 2 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision, says Const. Chris Terleski.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers recovered a number of stolen items from the vehicle, which itself, had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.



Police set up a containment area and brought in a police dog team.

PDS Hawkes tracked the suspect to where he was hiding, and he was arrested without further incident.



A 21-year old Calgary man remains in custody and is charged with numerous offences, including possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon, flight from police, and breaches of court orders.