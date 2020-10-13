164209
162613
Vernon  

Police dog helps nab suspect with stolen credit cards in Vernon

Police dog 1, bad dude 0

- | Story: 313247

Stolen credit cards were recovered in a stolen vehicle and a suspect collared by a police dog in Vernon on Saturday.

A man attempted to use the stolen cards at a business on the 3200 block of 39th Avenue, but left after several declined transactions.

Staff advised police of the suspicious activity, and a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle was provided.

Officers located a vehicle about 2 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision, says Const. Chris Terleski. 

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers recovered a number of stolen items from the vehicle, which itself, had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction. 

Police set up a containment area and brought in a police dog team.

PDS Hawkes tracked the suspect to where he was hiding, and he was arrested without further incident. 

A 21-year old Calgary man remains in custody and is charged with numerous offences, including possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon, flight from police, and breaches of court orders.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

156434
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
163907


Send us your News Tips!


162942


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Icarus *bonded With Surisa*
Icarus *bonded With Surisa* Vernon SPCA >




When food becomes art

Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told “don’t play with your food”.
When food becomes art (2)
Galleries
Dog really hates his owner’s off-key singing
Must Watch
Moxxi hilariously responds to a classic Chief Wiggum scene from...
Channing Tatum to produce limited series on Elon Musk’s 2020 SpaceX project
Showbiz
Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin...
Little girl pretends toothbrush is electric.
Must Watch
Bzzzzzzzzzz.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
162234