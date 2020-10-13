Parking lot smash-up as shoplifter attempts to flee Village Green Mall

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

A heavy police presence at Village Green Mall Tuesday was in response to a shoplifter who damaged property and several vehicles while trying to flee.



Employees witnessed a suspect shoplift an item and notified police.

The suspect quickly left the business and attempted to drive away, but during his attempts to flee, the suspect drove into several vehicles in the parking lot, says Const. Chris Terleski.

When the suspect’s vehicle became disabled, staff were able to contain the man until officers arrived to make the arrest.



A 30-year old Vernon man is in custody as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone witnesses are to contact Const. Freeling at 250-545-7171.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

A heavy police presence was reported outside Vernon's Canadian Tire store at the Village Green Mall Tuesday morning.

At least six police cruisers were at the scene about 10 a.m., as seen in reader photos sent to Castanet.

There is no word on what prompted the large police response.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information and will update the story as more information comes available.