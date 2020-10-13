Downtown Vernon business robbed for second time this year

It hasn't been a great year for Maela's Esthetics.

The downtown Vernon business was broken into over the Thanksgiving weekend, about seven months after it was robbed in February. The thief broke in through the same window as the February incident, even after the landlord enclosed the fire escape.

"They stole my entire business, just like what happened last time," says Maela Brittni, owner of Maela's Esthetics. "They took my laptop and cash from the register."

The break-in took place about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, and the thief was in and out of the shop in under four minutes. Newly installed surveillance cameras didn't get a clear visual of the perpetrator's face, but police may have a lead this time.

"He dropped his lighter, pipe and Swiss Army knife while he was in here," says Brittni. "Let's hope he was sloppy and left some prints on the the things he left behind."

Brittni runs her entire business through the laptop that was stolen, which holds all of her client's appointments and bookings.

After being broken into for the second time in less than a year, her view of Vernon's downtown core has become more bleak.

"After the first break-in, I installed a camera in the back alley and it was stolen within two weeks," she says. "Nothing will take away this feeling of being beaten down completely by these criminals."