Stolen vehicle suspect in Enderby leads police on pursuit into bush

Police dog nabs suspect

A 27-year old Enderby man is in custody after he failed to escape a police dog.

On Oct. 8, about 3:30 p.m., a plain clothes officer observed a stolen vehicle drive onto a residential property on Canyon Road in Enderby.

When the officer approached, the suspect fled to a dirt road and into the bush.

The suspect continued to drive into the bush until the vehicle became disabled and then ran into the woods on foot.

A police dog was called in to track the suspect, who led officers through dense bush and eventually to a residence on Canyon Road. 

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect is charged with flight from police and possession of stolen property.

