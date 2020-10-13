Stolen vehicle suspect in Enderby leads police on pursuit into bush

File photo

A 27-year old Enderby man is in custody after he failed to escape a police dog.



On Oct. 8, about 3:30 p.m., a plain clothes officer observed a stolen vehicle drive onto a residential property on Canyon Road in Enderby.

When the officer approached, the suspect fled to a dirt road and into the bush.

The suspect continued to drive into the bush until the vehicle became disabled and then ran into the woods on foot.

A police dog was called in to track the suspect, who led officers through dense bush and eventually to a residence on Canyon Road.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.



The suspect is charged with flight from police and possession of stolen property.