Snow blankets numerous ski hills across the BC Interior

The first snowfall has come to ski hills in the BC Interior over the holiday weekend.

Kelowna's Big White, Vernon's Silver Star, Penticton's Apex Mountain and Kamloops' Sun Peaks have all reported snowfall at their resorts. A quick turn to cool weather this week led to the snow that came Saturday night.

"I took a photo of a family [on Friday] at 3:15 p.m., and there was not an ounce of snow," says Angus McNee, who was at Big White over the weekend. "We left to come home the next day, and there was about three to four inches of snow in the village."

Outside of the Okanagan, Revelstoke has been getting hammered with snow over the past couple days. Gnorm the Powder Gnome, Revelstoke Mountain Resort's 27cm-tall snow measurement, is not even visible.

Downhill skiing will be starting in late November/early December in the Okanagan, so winter sports fans will have to wait a little while before they can enjoy the snow.