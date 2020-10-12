Vernon councillor wants province to make birth control more accessible

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon city councillor is pushing to make birth control more accessible and affordable.

Coun. Kelly Fehr will bring forward a notice of motion in Tuesday's meeting, and if passed, will see the City of Vernon penning a letter to the provincial government on the issue.

The letter will be addressed to the Minister of Finance, Premier of BC, Minister of Health and the local MLA asking them to support universal no-cost access to all prescription contraception available in BC under the Medical Services Plan.

"Cost is a significant barrier to people accessing contraception, particularly to people with low incomes, youth, and people from marginalized communities," says Fehr's motion. "Providing free prescription contraception has been shown to improve health outcomes for parents and infants by reducing the risks associated with unintended pregnancy, and is likely to reduce direct medical costs on the provincial health system."

The motion notes that condoms and vasectomies are available for low to no cost and are covered by BC's Medical Service Plan, while contraception for people with uteruses have high up-front costs.

A copy of the letter will also be forwarded to all BC municipalities asking for their support, if the motion passes on Tuesday.